Las Vegas Gunman Cruised to Jordan, United Arab Emirates

The crazed Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, who murdered 58 people and wounded at least another 489, took 20 cruises that we know of so far, 9 were with his girlfriend Marilou Danley. The cruise ships most likely had casinos on board and he considered himself a professional gambler. The stops were interesting since some included foreign ports, many in Europe and the Middle East.

The cruises included stops in Spain, Italy, Greece, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, according to information provided by a law enforcement source who asked not to be identified because the source was not authorized to share information about the investigation. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, accompanied him on nine of the cruises, CNN reported.

The stops in Jordan and the UAE are interesting because ISIS has now tripled down, insisting Paddock converted to Islam 6 months ago, taking the name, Abu Abd Abdulbar al-Ameriki.

Paddock’s lewd behavior

Paddock, a compulsive gambler, wasn’t a ‘whale’, one who bets in the millions, he was a ‘high roller’, placing hundred dollar bets.

He was known for other excesses such as accepting the prostitutes offered by the casinos along with glorious hotel rooms. That information comes from an Australian business man Adam Le Fevre who traveled with him on some of the trips. He said Paddock engaged in lewd behavior.

“He was very much a calculated person,” Le Fevre noted of Paddock’s gambling success. “Everything he did seemed to be planned with precision.”

Le Fevre added that Danley was jittery around him and he was condescending to her. This aligns with the comments by the Starbucks staff who had the same observations about the two of them.

LeFevre said he strongly believed in the 2nd Amendment and had a gun room in his house.

We didn’t need Le Fevre to tell us that.

The mystery deepens

There is another mystery concerning a phone charger with cell phones that did not match Paddock’s. Investigators are trying to find out if anyone else was in the room with Paddock.

NBC News also reported investigators recovered a notepad with numbers in it “significant to the gunman” and were attempting to determine their meaning.

The presence of the numbers was first reported by The New York Times, based on an interview with Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Paddock’s car, a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring, was found in the hotel parking garage and contained 50 pounds of Tannerite and two suitcases filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to information provided by the source.

There are also reports that Paddock shot into two fuel tanks within 2,000 feet of the hotel.

Some officials speculate that he might have been planning to use explosions as part of a getaway plan.

Other authorities suspect the Tannerite was intended for use in target practice or to make the car explode if fired upon, according to information provided by the CNN source.

Paddock is said to have been in possession of tracer rounds which leave a trail, aiding precision.

Authorities can’t come up with a motive but if he was a psychopath, he would commit a crime like this simply to hurt and manipulate people. People shouldn’t take his note claiming it wasn’t suicide too seriously either. Psychopaths like to mess with peoples’ heads.

Meanwhile, ISIS is sending tweets with the Mandalay drenched in blood. They also like to mess with peoples’ heads.