Las Vegas Massacre Investigation Focuses on Paddock’s 200+ Transactions, Foreign Travel

Yahoo investigative reporter Charles Robinson announced four days ago that the FBI was focusing their probe on how the Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock earned his money and what transpired during his travels with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

While no proof of terrorism has presented itself, the FBI has not ruled it out.

Of particular interest are recent trips to Dubai, Spain and the Philippines and more than 200 reports detailing large financial transactions Paddock made at casinos since 2014.

Danley has family in Dubai and the Philippines but that is not enough to negate the importance of researching these trips.

The Case for Evil

FinCen, the U.S. government’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, has flagged Paddock’s finances. The department collects data to identify potential money laundering or covert terrorism financing. The FBI is also reviewing the transactions.

Robinson’s source for the articles states that transactions dating back to 2014 are “being vigorously investigated.” The $100,000 transfer to the Philippines by either Paddock or Danley shortly before the shooting is drawing significant attention.

Ms. Danley has been cooperating with the FBI from all reports.

As the investigation continues, it is looking more and more like Stephen Paddock was simply evil. We may never know the reason for the Las Vegas attack. Sane people can’t always determine what drove a man who was seemingly enveloped by his own demons.

However, he had to be legally sane given the amount of detailed planning that he put into the attack.

A note in the room near the window he fired from turned out to be the hand-written calculations about where he needed to aim to maximize his accuracy and kill as many people as possible. It was a DOPE card.

“I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for the crowd,” one of the officers on the scene said. “So he had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.”

An officer who was first on the scene said what he saw when they entered was “eery” with heavy smoke from the gunfire, smoke alarm lights and sounds, and the deceased killer on the floor.

The one overriding motive people can’t accept is that Paddock was pure evil. People can’t accept that evil exists. MSM published articles Sunday denying the existence of evil.

Yet, that could have been the sole motive – evil.

Stephen Paddock is reported to have solicited prostitutes on his many trips to Vegas. One claimed he liked violent sex and rape fantasies. A prostitute said he bragged about having bad blood, saying he was “born bad”.

His father was a psychopathic bank robber.

Police are still looking for the prostitute he hired shortly before the shootings.

In any case, lawyers for one of the victims of the massacre are asking for the seizure of Stephen Paddock’s assets and the appointment of counsel to oversee the handling of them.