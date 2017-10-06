Las Vegas Shooter Would Lie in Bed Moaning, Screaming, ‘Oh, My God’

Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, told investigators she remembers him exhibiting symptoms such as lying in bed and moaning, according to two former FBI officials who had been briefed.

“She said he would lie in bed, just moaning and screaming, ‘Oh, my God,'” one of the former officials said.

The other former official said Danley spoke about Paddock displaying “mental health symptoms.”

Investigators believe Paddock may have been in physical or mental anguish, the sources told NBC.

There still is no clear motive and while they do believe Paddock’s mental health had deteriorated, they don’t believe it had gotten to the point he would commit such an act.

Multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News that Paddock researched other attack locations in Boston and Chicago.

A federal official said authorities are looking into the possibility Paddock planned additional attacks, including a car bombing.

Danley told FBI agents Wednesday she had not noticed any changes in his mental state or indications he could become violent, the federal official said.

She didn’t think screaming in bed was cause for concern?

The profile developed so far is of a “disturbed and dangerous” man who acquired an arsenal over decades, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. But investigators have been frustrated to find that he lived a “secret life,” Lombardo said, “much of which will never be fully understood.”

You can never really know what is going on in a person’s mind.

A former executive casino host at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa in Reno said Paddock had a “god complex” and expected quick service without regard to how busy the staff was at the time.

“He liked everybody to think that he was the guy,” John Weinreich said. “He didn’t boast about anything he had or anything. It was just his demeanor. It was like, ‘I’m here. Don’t cross me. Don’t look at me too long.’ ”

The weekend before the massacre, he rented a room through Airbnb at the 21-story Ogden condominiums in downtown Las Vegas and stayed there during a music festival below that included Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.

Sheriff Lombardo said it appeared he had planned to survive and had an escape plan. Lombardo would not elaborate on the plan. Unless he had repelling equipment, it’s hard to imagine how he was going to escape.