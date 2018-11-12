Last Days of the West! New Gun Restrictions in Washington State

Washington State is falling in line with the rest of the coast and by a 20-point margin, the officials voted in new stringent gun measures.

Initiative 1639 will implement new restrictions, fees, waiting periods, and more paperwork on purchases and ownership of firearms.

There will be longer waiting periods for purchasing semiautomatic rifles and the minimum age for buying one will be 21.

THE WEST FALLS ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT

Assault rifles are being defined as any which utilizes a portion of the energy of a firing cartridge to extract the fired cartridge case and chamber the next round and which requires a separate pull of the trigger to fire each cartridge.

There will be a “universal background check”. Starting next year, buyers will be required to pass an enhanced background check and prove they have taken a firearms training course. They must wait 10 business days to take possession of the gun.

There are requirements for the storage of firearms.

Under a “safe storage” provision, gun owners could face criminal penalties if someone not legally allowed to have the rifles, such as a child or felon, gains access to them and fires the gun or uses it in a crime. The safe storage provision does not apply if the gun was secured with a trigger lock or similar device or if the owner had reported it stolen within five days.

Written warnings will come with the gun.

None of these new laws will do anything about criminals or insane people using guns as weapons. They will limit legal gun owners.