Latest Attacks on “Hostage” Melania from Leftist Looney Toons

Just about every day, the media attacks Melania Trump, an elegant lady, an immigrant to this country. They can only find fault with her from her including her business credentials on a White House bio to her bad English.

This past week, she was also condemned for her gift giving and her facial expression.

The media and social media are mocking Melania Trump for giving a gift to Michelle Obama who did seem to have problems accepting it. Mrs. Trump was insulted for giving a gift and for giving a gift from Tiffany’s to Michelle Obama. The left apparently wanted her to give the departing First Lady a gift from a consignment shop or no gift at all. When did gift giving become a negative trait?

CAN WE ALL JUST TAKE A MOMENT TO APPRECIATE MICHELLE’S FACE WHEN MELANIA HANDED HER A GIFT FROM TIFFANY’S pic.twitter.com/UJaNDBIZ1q — forameus (@blissfuIfiction) January 20, 2017

The left complained that it was awkward and not appreciated by the First Lady.

🎁Watch this awkward exchange as classy #FLOTUS Melania presents a caught off guard Michelle Obama with a gift. pic.twitter.com/932dbCuYqx — CC (@ChristiChat) January 23, 2017

A video clip (see below) is making the rounds that has a screenshot of a somber Melania. Look for the precise moment Donald Trump turns around and Melania’s facial expression turns somber during the Inauguration. Also at that exact time, the Reverend Billy Graham began to speak. Melania was obviously turning serious for the Reverend’s speech.

The left claims her expression changed because she doesn’t like her husband. There’s a hashtag campaign on Twitter, #FreeMelania.

The deplorable New York Daily News wrote:

The First Lady can be seen in a cringe-worthy video clip from Friday’s inauguration ceremony flashing a beaming smile for her husband only to have a cloud of gloom come over her face the second he looks away. […]

To make matters even more awkward, the video began circulating online just one day after the presidential couple’s 12th wedding anniversary, prompting the #FreeMelania hashtag to pop up across social media.

“It really feels like he is holding her hostage,” one Twitter user speculated.

take a minute to look at Melania’s face after Trump turns back around pic.twitter.com/UHlnedWb32 — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 23, 2017

Chelsea Handler attacked Melania claiming she wouldn't interview her because she doesn't speak English well enough for her. She forgot Melania speaks five languages.