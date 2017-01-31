Latest Death Threats Against President Trump from the Civil Progressives

Ted Kornblum, who is the CEO of Magnatone Guitars and Amplifiers has recently posted on Facebook that he hopes President Trump will DIE in the following 100 days of his inauguration. His tweets are protected and the Facebook post has been removed, but this was posted Monday.

Magnatone CEO, Ted Kornblum calls for the assassination of President Trump. This disturbing rhetoric has been largely ignored by the media. pic.twitter.com/25segYx6Jm — Truth Bombers (@Truth_Bombers) January 30, 2017

He reportedly followed up with this an image of Travis Bickle, the political assassin portrayed by Robert De Niro in the iconic movie Taxi Driver next to Trump.

Kornblum followed up his original Facebook message with the following apology (the Facebook page is offline Tuesday).

“Earlier today a frivolous, insensitive political post went out on Facebook.vIt should not have. Magnatone is not a political organization, respects the beliefs and opinions of all people, and does business accordingly. I personally share these values of our brand. I sincerely regret this careless mistake, and apologize to anyone, anywhere, who may have been offended. I can assure you this will not happen again. Thank you.”

Many people, including talk radio host John Cardillo, have reported the incident to law enforcement and Secret Service through social media.

On Sunday, Trump received another threat from a British columnist.

India Knight is a columnist for the Sunday Times UK and she absolutely hates Donald Trump. Her Twitter page is filled with hate-Trump tweets and retweets.

She must be a very objective writer, look at this next tweet. In it she wonders why the assassination is taking so long. This tweet is still on her twitter page as recently as Monday.

These people can say anything they want.

Imagine if people threatened to kill Barack Obama?