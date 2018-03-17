Law Prof Says McCabe’s Statement Suggests Comey Perjured Himself

On Saturday, liberal law Professor Jonathan Turley told CNN that he noticed one line in particular in Andrew McCabe’s statement that might mean trouble for James Comey. It suggests that the former FBI director James Comey lied to congressional investigators under oath about leaking information to the media.

James Comey told Congress that he never authorized leaking. Yet, McCabe wrote the following in his statement.

“…It was not a secret, it took place over several days, and others, including the Director, were aware of the interaction with the reporter. It was the type of exchange with the media that the Deputy Director oversees several times per week. In fact, it was the same type of work that I continued to do under Director Wray, at his request…”

Jonathan Turley stated on CNN that “This could easily spin further out of control. There was one line in the case statement last night that I immediately flagged. Because he said that he had authority to do this and he conferred with the director—the director at the time was James Comey.”

Turley continued: “Now, the problem there is that James Comey said under oath that he never leaked information and never approved a leak. So, if the Inspector General believes this was a leak to the media, it raises serious questions about Comey’s previous testimony and could get him into serious trouble.”

On Friday evening, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials.

McCabe is accused of leaking to reporters and misleading investigators.

McCabe is the one who says he pressured Rod Rosenstein into hiring Mueller.

McCabe admits he pressured Rosenstein to appoint special counsel. https://t.co/YIx63fi4kk via @politico — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 17, 2018