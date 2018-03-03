Lawless Cali Dems Oppose Efforts to Stop Movement to “Take Down Israel”

The California Democratic Party refused to endorse their loyal Senator Dianne Feinstein because she’s not far-left enough. They also did something else very shocking.

The Cali Democrats resolved at their annual convention last Sunday to oppose federal bills aimed at stopping the anti-Israel boycott, BDS.

For those who don’t know, BDS is the international campaign for “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” (BDS) against Israel. It is meant to take down Israel. In 2014, the UAW 2865 BDS Caucus panel at UC Berkeley stated that the purpose of BDS is “isolating Zionism” and “bringing down Israel.”

Make no mistake about it, the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign is pure anti-Semitism masquerading in the cloak of academic legitimacy. It was established in response to a call by Palestinian organizations, including terrorist organizations Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to facilitate the elimination of Israel. Omar Barghouti, the founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, has publicly described his desire to “euthanize” the “Zionist project.”

The Democrat Party, in addition to being the party of opposition and hate, the party of foreigners over citizens, open borders, high taxation, oppressive regulation, is the party of Palestinians which includes Hamas.

If they disagreed with the bills, they could have urged moderation or amendments, but they didn’t. The California Democrats oppose all efforts to stop BDS. They clearly support Palestinians.

Language to condemn moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was left out. However, they did say that they want a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem.

FIFTY YEARS OF DEMOCRATS

California Democrats have taken the most beautiful state in the union and made it into a lawless place. They can now tout their lack of support for Israel.