Lawless Cali Sheriff Plans to “Physically Remove” ICE from Jails

There’s a new sheriff in town in LA, and he promises to “physically remove” ICE from the jails, Fox News reports. Isn’t that grand?

He is supposed to be a top law enforcement agent. The country is going nuts, but certainly, people recognize that this is lawlessness. Sheriff Alex Villanueva can pin a badge on, but it doesn’t make him legitimate.

Speaking at a Board of Supervisors meeting, Villanueva said, “We are going to physically remove ICE from the county jails.”

The so-called sheriff said he plans to limit further the crimes that lead jail authorities to cooperate with ICE.

The law non-enforcement officer will send serious crimes to ICE. What gives him the right to decide what the law is and what laws he will uphold?

Democrats want this for the entire country — flexible laws and a flexible Constitution. And they get to decide when, how, and what laws they will enforce.

This sheriff should be fired and arrested, but he won’t be. This lawlessness is California now, and it is the future of our entire country.

CALIFORNIA IS YOUR FUTURE AMERICA

