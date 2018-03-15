Lawless! Person Here Illegally Given a State Post in California

We now have complete lawlessness in Calfornia and that is thanks to the far-left Democrats who run the state. The Senate Pro Tem, Kevin De Leon, who once bragged that half his family is here illegally, appointed the illegal alien to the post.

An Illegal Alien Will Get Free College for Other Illegal Aliens

Lizbeth Mateo:, a 33-year old attorney and illegal alien rights activist, will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. She came here illegally at age 14 and got her probably-free education in the U.S.

The committee gives advice to California students who want free college if they are from low-income or underserved communities, as in illegal alien communities.

De Leon says she is dedicated to fighting for “those seeking their rightful place in this country.”

Since when does an illegal alien have a rightful place in this country?

We are losing our country.