Lawmakers Pretend to Be GOP, Switch to Dem AFTER the ELECTION!

Three Kansas ‘Republicans’, running for the state legislature as Republicans, won their elections, and then switched their parties. They had to know they were going to switch before they won, and what they did was dishonest. They belong in the Democratic Party.

Elections should be about what the people want and they wanted Republicans.

As Tony Shaffer said, it’s “more evidence” Democrats can’t win elections “if they are honest”. These women would have lost if they ran as what they are — Democrats pretending to be moderate Republicans.

More evidence of how democrats in most places cannot win elections if they are honest…here two women who ran as republicans defect to become democrats… because they would have lost if they ran as democrats…https://t.co/e6ioEmNzd2 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 25, 2018

The Democrat Party is a Socialist Party. They aren’t just switching parties, they are moving to leftist ideology. They were never really Republicans if they can become Democrats.

FRAUD #1, STEPHANIE CLAYTON

“I first ran for office in 2010, when my daughter was in first grade, because of the lack of stable funding for public education,” Clayton, who has served in the Kansas Legislature for the 19th District since 2013, said in a Facebook post where she made her announcement.

“I have consistently campaigned on a pro-education, pro-business, pro-stability platform. I have been a proud Republican my entire life. However, the recent moves to support chaos in public policy have caused me great concern. Johnson County is the economic engine of the state, and the fuel for that engine is our education system. I believe that I can better serve my constituents, and support education as a member of the Democratic Party. I hope to be able to continue to serve as a bridge between parties, helping our Legislature and State find common-sense, bipartisan solutions to the issues we face.”

FRAUD #2, DINAH SYKES

“I am a moderate person who represents a moderate and pragmatic district that expects me to focus on issues and solutions that impact their day-to-day lives. Increasingly, I see the Republican party focusing on issues and approaches that divide our country. I do not agree with that approach,” Sykes said.

“At this time, I feel like I can either fight to change the Republican party or fight for the state I love and the people I serve,” she wrote. “I think I can better serve my state and constituents as a member of the Democratic party.”

FRAUD #3, BARBARA BOLLIER

State Sen. Barbara Bollier, who represents Mission Hills in the Kansas City metropolitan area, stated on Wednesday that she no longer sides with the Republican Party’s values, according to reports.

“Morally, the party is not going where my compass resides,” Bollier said, according to The Shawnee Mission Post. “I’m looking forward to being in a party that represents the ideals that I do, including Medicaid expansion and funding our K-12 schools.”