Lawsuit Seeks to Remove Robert Mueller, Force Jeff Sessions to Do His Job

Conservative group Freedom Watch filed suit on Monday seeking to remove special counsel Robert Mueller from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling, the hill reported.

Conservative lawyer Larry Klayman, the founder of the watchdog group FreedomWatch, filed a complaint in U.S. district court that seeks to force the Justice Department to investigate leaks from the special counsel, as well as “the obvious conflicts of interest among staff.”

The complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray states that “it is a criminal offense to leak grand jury information” and seeks Mueller’s removal. The group is suing to remove James Mueller for “gross prosecutorial misconduct”

“Robert Mueller is not a ‘man of integrity’ as the Washington, D.C., Democrat and Republican political establishment like to spin,” Klayman said in a statement. “He is just another pol who is representing his establishment benefactors in both political parties who want to see the presidency of Donald Trump destroyed.”

The right is not pleased with Robert Mueller and the establishment who keep calling the political operative Mueller, “a man of sterling character” with an “unblemished record” a person of ” great integrity”. Who believes that baed on his past performance which we have covered here.

Meanwhile, Mueller continues his endless witch hunt against the administration; has done nothing about the more obvious Democrat scandals; and he won’t go after his friend James Comey who leaked, probably illegally and now arrogantly belittles the President on social media. He has also gone way beyond the original mandate.

Klayman’s argument is based on Mueller’s closeness to Comey and the leaks from his team.

Mueller didn’t alert anyone – allegedly – to the Russian plot before the sale of our uranium mine and the expansion of the power of the Russian company Rosatom’s Tenex .

“He must be held accountable to the law and should not be able to do as he pleases to further his and his friends, like former FBI Director James Comey’s, political agenda,” Klayman said. “We are hopeful that the court will order Justice to do its job and conduct an expeditious and impartial investigation and then order Mueller to step down as special counsel. There are others, perhaps who practice outside of the Washington, D.C., swamp, who could step in and do an honest and conflict-free investigation of so-called Russian collusion.”

Mueller’s fishing expedition continues to the glee of Democrats and establishment Republicans.