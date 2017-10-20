Lawyer Says Robert Mueller Tried to Entrap Him

Robert Mueller who is leading the witch hunt against Trump and his campaign team is not as remarkably squeaky clean as the Democrats and John McCain would have you believe.

WGBH reports that when Mueller was the acting U.S. Attorney in Boston, a lawyer who was a defense counsel in a federal criminal case, was put in Mueller’s crosshairs.

Harvey Silverglate had an experience with Mueller that is deeply concerning. Mueller tried to set Silverglate up for a crime, to entrap Silverglate into committing a crime. Silverglate writes at the website of public broadcaster WGBH, How Robert Mueller Tried To Entrap Me:

But I have known Mueller during key moments of his career as a federal prosecutor. My experience has taught me to approach whatever he does in the Trump investigation with a requisite degree of skepticism or, at the very least, extreme caution.

When Mueller was the acting United States Attorney in Boston, I was defense counsel in a federal criminal case in which a rather odd fellow contacted me to tell me that he had information that could assist my client. He asked to see me, and I agreed to meet. He walked into my office wearing a striking, flowing white gauze-like shirt and sat down across from me at the conference table. He was prepared, he said, to give me an affidavit to the effect that certain real estate owned by my client was purchased with lawful currency rather than, as Mueller’s office was claiming, the proceeds of illegal drug activities.

My secretary typed up the affidavit that the witness was going to sign. Just as he picked up the pen, he looked at me and said something like: “You know, all of this is actually false, but your client is an old friend of mine and I want to help him.” As I threw the putative witness out of my office, I noticed, under the flowing white shirt, a lump on his back – he was obviously wired and recording every word between us.

Years later I ran into Mueller, and I told him of my disappointment in being the target of a sting where there was no reason to think that I would knowingly present perjured evidence to a court. Mueller, half-apologetically, told me that he never really thought that I would suborn perjury, but that he had a duty to pursue the lead given to him. (That “lead,” of course, was provided by a fellow that we lawyers, among ourselves, would indelicately refer to as a “scumbag.”)

This was a case of true entrapment. An alleged witness told Silverglate he was lying to help a friend. Mueller wanted to ensnare Silverglate for suborning perjury. The affidavit was a lie and the crime was created by Mueller and his team. Fortunately, Silverglate was paying attention and kicked the shill out of his office.

Silverglate also recounted another situation with Mueller, in which Mueller forcefully took off the table any willingness to investigate alleged FBI and prosecutorial misconduct in the Jeffrey MacDonald case, in which Silverglate was appellate counsel for MacDonald.

Mueller is the man who loaded up his Trump-Russia investigative team with Democrats and who is using the fake Russian dossier to try and make a case against the administration. The dossier by the way was mostly based on information gleaned from the Kremlin’s spies. It also appears to be the basis for the FISA warrant.