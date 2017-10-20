Lawyer Says Robert Mueller Tried to Ensnare Him with Fake Drug Charges

Robert Mueller who is leading the witch hunt against Trump and his campaign team is not as remarkably squeaky clean as the Democrats and John McCain would have you believe.

WGBH reports that when Mueller was the acting U.S. Attorney in Boston, a lawyer who was a defense counsel in a federal criminal case, was put in Mueller’s crosshairs.

When Mueller was the acting United States Attorney in Boston, I was defense counsel in a federal criminal case in which a rather odd fellow contacted me to tell me that he had information that could assist my client. He asked to see me, and I agreed to meet. He walked into my office wearing a striking, flowing white gauze-like shirt and sat down across from me at the conference table. He was prepared, he said, to give me an affidavit to the effect that certain real estate owned by my client was purchased with lawful currency rather than, as Mueller’s office was claiming, the proceeds of illegal drug activities.

My secretary typed up the affidavit that the witness was going to sign. Just as he picked up the pen, he looked at me and said something like: “You know, all of this is actually false, but your client is an old friend of mine and I want to help him.” As I threw the putative witness out of my office, I noticed, under the flowing white shirt, a lump on his back – he was obviously wired and recording every word between us.

Interesting information. Mueller is the man who loaded up his investigative team with Democrats and who is using the fake Russian dossier to try and make a case against the administration. The dossier by the way was mostly based on information gleaned from the Kremlin’s spies. It also appears to be the basis for the FISA warrant.