Left Bashes Melania’s “Nightmare” Decorations, Maybe It’s Because She Ditched the Mao Ball

Melania’s angelic decorations are being called a “nightmare” by Vanity Fair. It’s probably because she ditched the Obama Mao ball.

Barack Obama’s Mao-tse-Tung Christmas ball was hung in honor of the man who slaughtered tens of millions of people. Lovely!

Children who are more innocent and honest said she “seriously looked like an angel”.

“Are you the first lady?!” a boy asked as he embraced Melania Trump during a White House Christmas event. “She seriously looks like an angel,” another child said https://t.co/mRDUlWZ3kl — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017

Listen to the report from the left. It wasn’t only Vanity Fair insulting the decorations in the spirit of the Grinch, it was other petty media loons describing them as “bizarre”.

