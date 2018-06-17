Left Is Infuriated After This Steve Bannon Interview [Video]

A Steve Bannon interview on ABC news about illegal alien children has the leftists on social media infuriated.

‘Catch and release’ is the policy set by former president Barack Obama who allowed illegal aliens and unaccompanied illegal alien children to pour across our borders with cartels.

The cartels have complete control of the borders. Think about that.

The only difference now is President Trump is arresting the parents. They are risking their children’s lives and they are entering the country illegally. The children cannot stay with parents in prisons.

This is part of the interview that is driving the left crazy today.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE TYPICAL HATEFUL RESPONSES BY THE CIVIL TOLERANT LEFT

All they do is impugn peoples’ character. They don’t have a platform of ideas.

Donald Trump is a clown! MSM should laugh out loud every time he speaks. Yet, they all analyze/dissect every ludicrous statement like it’s real. CNN interviews Nazi’s like Bannon & Stephen Miller, giving them credence, allowing them to ramble & spew nonsense & lies. I’ve had it! pic.twitter.com/SFFbMHEp78 — Florida Chick (@AlwaysInFlorida) June 16, 2018

“I’m not a white nationalist,” Bannon told Michael Wolff of The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday, “I’m a nationalist.” Translation: don’t believe your lying eyes. https://t.co/H7lOotOjID — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) June 17, 2018

Interview suggestion for abc cbs cnn – bannon -Kelly Ann Rudy -Ask question -Follow up –

Why are U lying ? Why is president lying –

(Guest ) president doesn’t lie

(Host )

Yr saying president doesn’t lie ?

(Host )

Not to my knowledge

Your lying – interview over . — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2018