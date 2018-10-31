Left Says Dial Down Rhetoric As They Get More Hateful

There isn’t much to add to these two videos. They speak for themselves.

After blaming the President and Republicans for the murder of eleven people in Pittsburgh based on the President’s alleged rhetoric, they themselves are out inflaming the passions against him.

They are calling him a Hitler “turning people into infested vermin”. He’s a “moral monster”, “evil”, and “dark”. They don’t like white men who lean right either.

They think the caravan is a “Trump lie”.

Hate, hate, hate is coming from the left

The left — Democrats and media — have predicted the fall of Donald Trump as they tried to take him down from before he was even inaugurated. Everything was a bombshell that would finish him.

They were hoping. It usually works. They dehumanized George Bush and got his numbers down into the mid-20s. Now they are dehumanizing anyone who supports President Trump.