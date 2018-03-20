Left Suddenly Loves Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, Wait Until You Hear Why

Fox News contributor Lt. Colonel Ralph Peters quit the channel in a burning all bridges departure and the previously much-maligned backer of the 2003 Iraq War is now a hero of the left. Who would have ever expected that!

Kurt Eichenwald of all people suddenly thinks Peters is a “patriot”. The left is out regaling him as a man of honor and an honest man. Imagine that!

In a letter to the company, retired Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, a NeverTrumper, says he is leaving his post as a Fox News analyst because the network has become a “propaganda machine” that is “wittingly harming our system of government for profit.”

If he wants to see propaganda, he should watch CNN. When he shows up at CNN or MSNBC, can we call him a profit whore?

He said they have gone from an “outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration.” On his way out, he called the Fox Prime Time hosts “Russia apologists”. Peters would love to go to war with Russia.

Remember when he called former President Obama a “total pussy” who had been “date raped” by Vladimir Putin? Apparently, that’s all forgotten now.

Peters wrote: “As a Russia analyst for many years, it also has appalled me that hosts who made their reputations as super-patriots and who, justifiably, savaged President Obama for his duplicitous folly with Putin, now advance Putin’s agenda by making light of Russian penetration of our elections and the Trump campaign. Despite increasingly pathetic denials, it turns out that the “nothing-burger” has been covered with Russian dressing all along. And by the way: As an intelligence professional, I can tell you that the Steele dossier rings true — that’s how the Russians do things. The result is that we have an American president who is terrified of his counterpart in Moscow.”

Okay, that’s the left’s new hero. Thank you for your service Lt. Col., now go away. He isn’t very grateful for Fox providing him with a tidy income all these years.

He presents no evidence for his assertions in his letter, just more of his hate-Trump mantra.

Listen to the left-wing hero call Obama a “pussy” in this clip [It earned him a suspension from Fox]:

The left praising Ralph Peters right now is odd…here’s Ralph Peters describing Obama back in 2015. pic.twitter.com/SUI7eTQQxB — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 20, 2018

Here’s more from the left-wing hero:

RALPH PETERS: I'm quitting Fox News because I'm ashamed of the propaganda machine it's become. ALSO RALPH PETERS: pic.twitter.com/5qwdOeRhPn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 20, 2018