Left-Wing Professor Mocks Rep. Scalise As He Is Returned to the ICU

Rep. Scalise has been returned to the ICU and is unable to eat. His condition has been downgraded from fair to serious due to infection. The congressman is the most seriously injured of the Republicans gunned down by a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter last month.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection,” the hospital said in a statement late Wednesday night. “His condition is listed as serious.”

The Daily Caller has an article worth reading on the reaction from a professor. A liberal/leftist professor is tweeting heartless comments while conflating the Congressman’s condition with Obama’s failed healthcare. She blames Obamacare on Republicans in a way.

Professor Anderson, who teaches African American Studies at Emory University, used the update on his health as an opportunity to rail against the GOP health care bill.

“Wow! It’s a good thing that he has health insurance and that there aren’t any caps,” she wrote in response to the news.