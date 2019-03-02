Lefties Freak! Trump Calls Out for Russia to Release Hillary’s Emails

President Trump repeated his joke — and yes, lefties, it was a joke — about wanting the Russians to get Hillary’s emails. That led to the crowd at CPAC chanting, “Lock her up.” The left is infuriated — like this Rupar guy.

After this, Mueller will have to open up another probe.

Trump goads the crowd into booing “the fake news,” then suggests he was just being sarcastic when he called for Russian hackers to go after Hillary Clinton’s emails during a 2016 news conference. The crowd responds with “lock her up!” chants pic.twitter.com/kuCu61UgMr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2019

THE LEFT FREAKS

This is one by Sky News.

President Trump was met by cheers from supporters at the CPAC conference. He even cracked a joke about the Mueller investigation. More on that here: https://t.co/LPwt9AnBiS pic.twitter.com/1TrPOMJ1XZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 2, 2019

HE CURSED OUT THE MUELLER PROBE

He also angered the left by cursing about Mueller’s investigation. He used the word “bullsh*t.” The foul-mouthed lefties were appalled and blasted their disgust all over Twitter.

FOX NEWS: Trump fires up CPAC with expletive-laden description of Mueller probe: ‘They’re trying to take you out with bulls—‘ https://t.co/kEeg35I1QN pic.twitter.com/jow86uxNsj — Sara Sbean (@SaraSbean) March 2, 2019

THE LEFTIES FREAK

Crazy Dworkin sees what no normal person sees.

BREAKING: Trump just attacked the Mueller probe at CPAC, calling it “bullshit.” He’s visibly angry about Congress probing his finances. He looks unhinged & flustered. He’s an international embarrassment. Unpresidential, un-American & he’s completely unfit for the job. Pathetic. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 2, 2019

Dale still doesn’t know Trump was joking. He’s stupid apparently.

Trump mocks CNN, in his mocking voice, for accurately reporting in 2016 that “he asked Russia to come get the emails.” He says, “These people are sick.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 2, 2019

Crazy Krassenstein put out his twisted thoughts.

Hillary Clinton loses emails and Republicans chant “Lock her up”. Donald Trump loses children and Republicans chant “Four More Years”. If you still don’t think that this is some sort of sick, twisted cult, maybe it’s time to reevaluate your priorities as Americans. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 2, 2019

Mueller is conducting a witch hunt.

President Trump at #CPAC: “Robert Mueller put 13 of the angriest Democrats in the history of our country on the commission. How do you do that?” #CPAC2019 pic.twitter.com/rspjk5w9XJ — The Hill (@thehill) March 2, 2019