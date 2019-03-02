Lefties Freak! Trump Calls Out for Russia to Release Hillary’s Emails

S.Noble
President Trump repeated his joke — and yes, lefties, it was a joke — about wanting the Russians to get Hillary’s emails. That led to the crowd at CPAC chanting, “Lock her up.” The left is infuriated — like this Rupar guy.

After this, Mueller will have to open up another probe.

THE LEFT FREAKS

This is one by Sky News.

HE CURSED OUT THE MUELLER PROBE

He also angered the left by cursing about Mueller’s investigation. He used the word “bullsh*t.” The foul-mouthed lefties were appalled and blasted their disgust all over Twitter.

THE LEFTIES FREAK

Crazy Dworkin sees what no normal person sees.

Dale still doesn’t know Trump was joking. He’s stupid apparently.

Crazy Krassenstein put out his twisted thoughts.

Mueller is conducting a witch hunt.

