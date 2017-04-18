Leftist actor Mandy Patinkin appeared on Friday’s MTP Daily, an MSNBC show, to suggest “white men” in the government and the military are “the bad guys” in their dealings with Muslims.

“We have tried to be part of the cure, not part of the problem. A different story line where we’re helping these people and a story line that shows in this case, in this year, in this season and — that maybe it’s the — and it is white men in the government and the military establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community.”

Oh yes, all those pencil pushers and soldiers are running around blowing up buildings, killing Christians, and beheading people because their religion tells them to do so. Oh, no wait, that’s the radical Muslim terrorists doing that.

I always enjoyed the talented Mr. Potinkin but he’s ruining it with his insane politics. In Homeland, Patinkin goes after Israeli settlers claiming they make peace less possible as he cheers for innocent Muslims who are allegedly discriminated against. He also calls for a demilitarized CIA.

The show is written and produced by liberals/leftists who blame America for Islamic terrorism and who tend to root for – and definitely sympathize with the Islamic terrorists.

It is Barack Obama’s favorite show.

A while back, Patinkin told Colbert he is NOT afraid of terrorism and DOES blame America.

Colbert asked Patinkin whether he’d have gone to war against Saddam Hussein under any circumstances.

Patinkin responded, “I would go to war with words, not weapons. I would die talking before I lifted a weapon,” he explained. “I think that’s the answer to peace in the Middle East. Peace in the Middle East isn’t going to be created by another war or violent act on the other side. It’s going to be created by someone like yourself and someone like me, two individuals who have a belief and who can talk to another group of individuals and people start changing their minds. It’s not a magic trick.”

Try talking to ISIS Mandy. I’ll buy your ticket to confer with them in Raqqa.