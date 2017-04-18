Leftist actor Mandy Patinkin appeared on Friday’s MTP Daily, an MSNBC show, to suggest “white men” in the government and the military are “the bad guys” in their dealings with Muslims.
“We have tried to be part of the cure, not part of the problem. A different story line where we’re helping these people and a story line that shows in this case, in this year, in this season and — that maybe it’s the — and it is white men in the government and the military establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community.”
Oh yes, all those pencil pushers and soldiers are running around blowing up buildings, killing Christians, and beheading people because their religion tells them to do so. Oh, no wait, that’s the radical Muslim terrorists doing that.
I always enjoyed the talented Mr. Potinkin but he’s ruining it with his insane politics. In Homeland, Patinkin goes after Israeli settlers claiming they make peace less possible as he cheers for innocent Muslims who are allegedly discriminated against. He also calls for a demilitarized CIA.
The show is written and produced by liberals/leftists who blame America for Islamic terrorism and who tend to root for – and definitely sympathize with the Islamic terrorists.
It is Barack Obama’s favorite show.
A while back, Patinkin told Colbert he is NOT afraid of terrorism and DOES blame America.
Colbert asked Patinkin whether he’d have gone to war against Saddam Hussein under any circumstances.
Patinkin responded, “I would go to war with words, not weapons. I would die talking before I lifted a weapon,” he explained. “I think that’s the answer to peace in the Middle East. Peace in the Middle East isn’t going to be created by another war or violent act on the other side. It’s going to be created by someone like yourself and someone like me, two individuals who have a belief and who can talk to another group of individuals and people start changing their minds. It’s not a magic trick.”
Try talking to ISIS Mandy. I’ll buy your ticket to confer with them in Raqqa.
The only people who use the “Israeli settlements” as an issue are the “Faux people”, aka “Palestinians” and their sympathizers. It was Edward Said who pushed these Arabs as a people indigenous to Israel proper.
Prior to Arafat, the Egyptian, NO Arab would consider themselves Palestinian. It was solely the Jewish population that was considered Palestinian. The former Jerusalem Post Was the Palestinian Post, a Jewish newspaper. Furthermore, a great many of these Arabs, who now say they are Palestinians, are, along with Arafat, ancestral Egyptians.
What is wholeheartedly Ignored by all in the media is the inevitable result of the “final” peace process which is a land, or territory that is Judenrein. This is not only the outcome but the actual Stated Goal. That is, the words Israeli Settlements. In other words Jews living in these areas are “illegitimate”, as termed by the State Department regarding these settlements. The Arabs have stated there shall be NO Jews living in what is to be a future Palestine.
There are two books that Should be required reading for anyone who wants to understand the historical significance of this endeavor. “From Time Immemorial” and “The Secret War Against the Jews”. The authors aren’t Jewish and came to realize where the truth lies.
This is a land that had the First and Second Temples and since the Second Temple’s destruction there has Always been a majority population OF Jews. At times the land’s population was small but still in the majority. Even the author Mark Twain, in his pilgrimage to the Land, showed the true picture of the land.
One thing is for certain, the land has been continuously invaded by foreign peoples beginning with the Plishtim, the Palestinians. The word actually means foreign invader. How ironic the Arabs actually choose this name for themselves. Not long after the Arabs came to the land for migrant work they began their terrorist attacks against settlements. The attacks continued off and on for the hundreds of years following.
Anyone that believes some type of peace agreement will result in actual peace is being delusional. The highly respected Anwar Sadat in a speech following His peace agreement stated his agreement was the “first step” in eliminating Israel as a nation. Once it was realized that the Arabs could Not win in a war they held a meeting and decided to take a different approach. The decision was to reduce the land mass of Israel to such a degree that an attack by Arab armies Could actually succeed. THIS is why the so-called “West Bank” is such an important issue, especially one that is Judenrein. Also, they cannot Allow a demilitarized West Bank.
The mistake Israeli’s are making is they truly want and believe such a peace process Can be concluded and have taken steps that have created even more problems. The Oslo accords and the Wye River memorandum created a situation that will undoubtedly sustain the conflict much longer than it otherwise would have. It will take a generation or more of reduced tensions to allow effective dialog. When nations as, U.S., Britain, E.U. and others continually PUSH for a “peace process” it heightens tensions that make any coexistence impossible. In the past when tensions were mitigating these countries interfered and hostilities broke out. It is NOW Time for ALL these nations, including Trump, just to stay OUT of the conflict and let the people themselves create diverse communities. There is much more cooperation than what is fed by media organizations. It is THESE that have to be cultivated, apart from governments.