Leftist Bill de Blasio Is “Heartsick” over the Electoral College, Wants It Gone

New York City’s Communist mayor Bill de Blasio is heartsick that we have an electoral college. Maybe Bill should go live in Nicaragua to spend the rest of his days with his favored Sandanista Communists.

Cast my Electoral College vote today. Still sick over a system that rejects the choice of a 2.8 million majority. End the E.C.! pic.twitter.com/E9EGgQskrN — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2016

California has been fundamentally transformed because of illegal immigration. It went overwhelmingly for Clinton. Without California, Trump overwhelmingly won the rest of the nation. California alone accounts for more than the excess popular votes Hillary tallied up. If people want only California to decide all future presidential elections, then get rid of the Electoral College.



To put it another way, all the people in red would have no vote.