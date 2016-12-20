Leftist Bill de Blasio Is “Heartsick” over the Electoral College, Wants It Gone

New York City’s Communist mayor Bill de Blasio is heartsick that we have an electoral college. Maybe Bill should go live in Nicaragua to spend the rest of his days with his favored Sandanista Communists.
Cast my Electoral College vote today. Still sick over a system that rejects the choice of a 2.8 million majority. End the E.C.! pic.twitter.com/E9EGgQskrN
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2016
California has been fundamentally transformed because of illegal immigration. It went overwhelmingly for Clinton. Without California, Trump overwhelmingly won the rest of the nation. California alone accounts for more than the excess popular votes Hillary tallied up. If people want only California to decide all future presidential elections, then get rid of the Electoral College.
To put it another way, all the people in red would have no vote.
Of course he wants it gone. Electors give all Americans power in the vote, not just the high population areas who all have their lives in their area in common, vote for their own common self-interests not shared by the rest of the country, always vote Democrat, this time Communist with a Democrat label. No problem with the Electoral College or antiAmerican ranting in the history of this nation like we saw this time. Unfounded lies of Russian (and why Russian right off the bat) hacking, impossible to keep up with demented ways being dreamed up to overthrow this election. If this were anywhere else they’d call it a coup. Let’s see. In the 1960’s Communist insurgents went by bus from university to university to disrupt and riot at schools, where many deans and professors quit. Commies were ready to take their place, and did. After a few generations, look what we have in colleges now. Vietnam War protestors were peaceful compared to this. Same formula because it works extremely well.
This is a nation of states. Those states were set up for a reason that is still entirely valid.
De Blasio wants to change the rules to suit his agenda. That is quite selfish.
Communist Goals (1963) Congressional Record –Appendix, pp.34-35
#29 Discredit the Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs.
#42 Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up …