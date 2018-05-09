Leftist George Soros Continues Funding Furthest-Left Candidates in Fl.

Florida is a key swing state with a lot of electoral votes. For that reason, George Soros is determined to take down the Republic, one election at a time. He will replace it with some type of statist, globalist monstrosity he will call ‘democracy’. Soros might as well run for president since he will control any Democrat who wins.

He and his son Alex have poured a quarter million dollars into Forward Florida [using the word ‘forward’ is a Marxist message in of itself]. The organization is currently supporting Progressive Tallahasse Mayor Andrew Gillum in his run for mayor.

Hollywood is also pouring money into Gillum’s race. Mr. Gillum is against the Second Amendment, for open borders, and for all things far-left. He will do what Soros wants.

Gillum says he is the only true Progressive in the race.

The Washington Post reported in late April, the Democratic primary races for governor in several states are “emerging as central battlegrounds in the broader struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party.” The same article also pointed out that the governor’s races are sometimes more responsive to the party’s grassroots because “there’s no national group that takes sides in choosing the nominee.” Therefore, Gillum is presenting himself as the only grassroots leftist.

Both George and Alex Soros are residents of New York but they will buy elections throughout the nation as much as they can. They are succeeding in notching a lot of elections.

Soros has a plan to make us a one party Progressive nation without borders and without an identity. That was evident in leaked emails in 2016. He said so and his followers said so.

