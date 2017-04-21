Leftist Hero Juan Manuel Montes, the First DREAMer Deported, Is Actually a Lazy Petty Criminal Who Lies

The left has the best heroes and USA Today manufactured an entire fairy tale around a petty criminal who was too lazy to tell the truth, reapply for DACA, and also too lazy to tell authorities he was leaving the country.

But he’s a leftist hero! The first DREAMer to be deported!

USA Today reported the heartwarming story of the DREAMer, titled, “DREAMer is first to be deported under Trump.” It hammers Trump while it goes through the tear-jerking details. As it has been said, never let a good crisis go to wasteor to quote, Gypsy Rose Lee, “Ya gotta have a gimmick.”

Described as “shy,” Juan Manuel Montes, 23, is portrayed as a victim in this Gannett publication. Garnnett is shrinking in size and iS often called, the Daily Regurgitation.

The hapless Juan mysteriously finds himself in a series of events that end up with him being deported to his homeland – Mexico. Poor Juan says, “I thought that if I kept my nose clean, nothing would happen.” Except, he didn’t keep his nose clean, he’s a shoplifter who drives without a license. “Buried at the end of the bobbing and weaving account of “undocumented” Montes we read that Court records show he has four convictions: one for shoplifting in January 2016, and three for driving without a license, most recently three months ago. Oh, but he merely left his wallet in a friend’s auto, he told the border authorities who picked him up jumping the fence. As Morning in Arizona points out: If he had one, and got it AZ , it is fraud–If he had one. You have to provide a Birth Certificate to obtain an AZ DL). According to the newspaper’s report, Montes’ convictions are not serious enough to disqualify him from Barack Obama’s DACA protections. Repeatedly entering the USA by stealth, in violation of the law and committing further crimes once here, isn’t murder, after all. For a memory refresher, read D.R.E.A.M. Act morphs into dreamy amnesty”>. It fills in the blanks in the USA Today fairy tale, Morning in Arizona suggests. The lazy thief never bothered to re-apply for DACA or tell the government he was leaving the country as we said. That was too much trouble. Instead, he hopped the fence back into the country when he was arrested. All he had to do was re-apply and he was notified to do so. The left is fighting for this shoplifting lazy lout. One might call the USA Today story FAKE NEWS! Listen below to this absurd video the newspaper concocted, but first review the facts: USA Today: Apprehended while he was waiting for a car ride to pick him up. Fact: Apprehended by Calexico Station Border Patrol minutes after illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the border fence. USA Today: Left his wallet in car so didn’t have proof of his DACA status on him. Fact: DACA status expired in Aug. 2015 and he was notified at that time. USA Today: Said, “I thought that if I kept my nose clean nothing would happen.” Fact: Has a conviction for theft for which he received probation. USA Today: Montes was confused when he was approached by the federal officer in February. Fact: “Admitted under oath during the arrest interview that he had entered illegally.”