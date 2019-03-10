Leftist Mob Is Out to Get Judge Pirro Over an Omar Hijab Question

Rep. Ilhan Omar did not abide by the House rules and insisted on being allowed to wear a head covering in the halls of Congress. That’s not a religious mandate, but Congress quickly submitted. It left open a question for some and Judge Jeanine Pirro asked it.

Judge Pirro asked on her show whether Rep. Ilhan Omar’s appearance in a hijab is a sign that she follows sharia law, which is antithetical to our Constitution.

Before she asked the question, she said the Democrat Party isn’t rooted in anti-semitism so where is Omar getting it. Then she said:

“Omar wears hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

It’s only a question, that’s all.

THE ATTACKS BEGIN

For asking that question, she is being pilloried on social media and by the MSM. They will destroy her if they can. They are also out to destroy Fox News, the one channel that offers an opinion at variance with that of the leftist totalitarians.

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar’s hijab may mean that she’s against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

Fake conservative and anti-Second Amendment writer Bret Stephens called her a “disgrace.”

Jeanine Pirro is a disgrace. Ilhan Omar’s right to wear hijab in accordance with her religious convictions is as constitutional as an Orthodox Jewish woman’s right to wear a sheitel. Anything less is un-American. https://t.co/O4fpTJujao — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) March 10, 2019

The Huffington Post said it was a “thinly disugised show of Islamophobia.”

This Islamophobia professor in the next tweet thinks their reaction was too mild.

Yet another reminder that if someone questions the loyalty of Muslims to the United States, the media and political establishment will not have a meltdown about it, and no tears will be shed over how “very scary” it all is. #Islamophobia https://t.co/IDTnXsPy3e — Todd Green (@toddhgreen) March 10, 2019

The NY Daily News is possibly the worst. They wrote a hit piece about Pirro allegedly having an affair with a cop investigating murderer Robert Durst.

Twitter has the hashtag “braying boozehound Jeanine Pirro” trending.

There are a lot of virtue signallers out looking to show how great they are.

SHUT THE HECK UP

There were many more like that. All of the Democrats are out to protect Ilhan. While I don’t agree with everything the Judge said, I fail to see why she can’t ask the question. Let people explain why she might be wrong.

Certainly, Omar’s austere hijabs are a message.

Why do we have to be politically correct with their extremists, but they can say anything they want and as viciously as they want about anyone on the right.

Pete Davidson said on “Saturday Night Live” that supporting the Catholic Church is the “same thing” as being an R. Kelly fan.

Look at what they did to Nick Sandmann and the Covington Catholic School boys. And the abuse of Judge Kavanaugh was from the left — a manufactured crisis. The women attacking him were obvious frauds.

We don’t need to cater to them or be cowed by them. They don’t tell us what we can say or think. Omar’s an anti-Semite and the question is legitimate and even if it isn’t, who cares what they think? It’s long past time for the right to ignore these bullies. Shut the hell up leftists. We will speak freely.