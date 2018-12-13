Leftist ‘News’ Outlet Wants Alexandria Omao-Cortez to Run for Prez 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the Democrat Party’s “biggest star” shouts Vox from its front page. The far-left ‘news’ outlet wants her to run for President in 2020 and they dare anyone to stop her in spite the constitutional age requirement she does not meet.

Vox also wants to “fix the Constitution ASAP” so 29-year old commie know-nothing Cortez can run for President.

“There’s no time like the present to start working to abolish arbitrary qualifications.”

Wednesday’s lengthy piece, “It’s ridiculous that it’s unconstitutional for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president,” declared that everyone from immigrants to recent college grads should be eligible.

Could you imagine Ocommie-Cortez as our President?

Vox wants immigrants, young people, and everyone else to run [just like they do in Banana Republics]. Young is better than old, they wrote. By the way, when Vox says immigrants, they also mean ‘illegal immigrants’.

Perhaps we should hold the elections in another country and let EVERYONE vote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for president and dare the Supreme Court to stop her, argues @mattyglesias. https://t.co/sis9kkuzGH — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 12, 2018

THE RESPONSES WERE A LOT BETTER THAN THE ARTICLE