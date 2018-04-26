Leftist Prof Will Keep Pushing Violence, Hijackers, Hate at Fresno State

On Tuesday, Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced the university will not take disciplinary action against Associate Professor Randa Jarrar after she cheered the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Jarrar also posted a phone number to a mental health hotline claiming it was her own. The hotline was flooded with calls. Who knows how many desperate people didn’t receive help because of it.

This is the statement:

Letter by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro on the conclusion of the review regarding professor: pic.twitter.com/Z3bQNYhl9Q — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 24, 2018

What is also ignored is her vulgarity. Fresno State officials are fine with her encouraging people to burn down the house of some extreme right leader named Spencer. Finally, they are A-Okay with her praise for hijackers. She’s a far-left Muslim ‘peach’ who is setting a terrible role model for other Muslims.

Listen to her here: