Leftist Teen Hogg Gets Cowardly Publix to Surrender, NRA Membership Rises

Tyrant teen David Hogg launched a boycott of Publix grocery store chain because they gave $675,000 in donations to Adam Putnam, a gubernatorial candidate. Putnam’s crime is to support the NRA and the Second Amendment.

Hogg tweeted the call for a boycott and the hard-left organizations ordered their drones out to organize a ‘die in’.

Together we can do anything. Together the young people will win by choosing love. pic.twitter.com/TRrfTJL2Wb — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 26, 2018

The young people will win. https://t.co/lBjWSbP9Y4 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 25, 2018

If you believe in the Second Amendment or support the NRA, you’re automatically alt-right according to this twerp.

RT if you wish to enlist in the meme war against hate and misinformation from the alt-right — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 25, 2018

On Friday, Publix released a statement vowing to end their political contributions and review their donations process.

“We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida,” the statement read. “As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”

It could mean the end of donations to Planned Parenthood. OOPS!

He’s right! David’s attempted extortion convinced Publix to stop all political donations, which includes their donations to Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/ng8aBo6xeU — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 26, 2018

It has been a great membership drive for the NRA.

Backlash! NRA has added over 150,000 NEW due paying members since Parkland to over 6 million active, law abiding, and patriotic Americans! We won’t allow our freedoms to be taken away without a fight. Out of our cold, dead, hands #2A — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 26, 2018

Vicious Little Hogg Is Going After the NRA President Now

Got a hold of the NRA president’s resume. #OnTheContra pic.twitter.com/TmbnZ7vj3F — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 26, 2018

The Entire Anti-Second Amendment Movement is a Get Out the Vote Movement by the Far-Left

They want to destroy our Constitution.

Voting is a right that should never be taken for granted. Exercise that right. 🌊 💪🏼 I I pledge to only vote for #NRA ‘F’ ratings. I will vote all #HuesOfBlue. #BeABlueVoter Why will you vote? pic.twitter.com/mWkGV6UFNd — Justice Seeker ✊🏼💥 ✌🏼 (@tizzywoman) May 26, 2018