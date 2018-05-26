Leftist Teen Hogg Gets Cowardly Publix to Surrender, NRA Membership Rises

By
Guest Post
-
1

Tyrant teen David Hogg launched a boycott of Publix grocery store chain because they gave $675,000 in donations to Adam Putnam, a gubernatorial candidate. Putnam’s crime is to support the NRA and the Second Amendment.

Hogg tweeted the call for a boycott and the hard-left organizations ordered their drones out to organize a ‘die in’.

If you believe in the Second Amendment or support the NRA, you’re automatically alt-right according to this twerp.

On Friday, Publix released a statement vowing to end their political contributions and review their donations process.

“We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida,” the statement read. “As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”

It could mean the end of donations to Planned Parenthood. OOPS!

It has been a great membership drive for the NRA.

Vicious Little Hogg Is Going After the NRA President Now

The Entire Anti-Second Amendment Movement is a Get Out the Vote Movement by the Far-Left

They want to destroy our Constitution.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply