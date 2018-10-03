Leftists Assault Rep. Andy Harris as They Smoke Pot

Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris found himself in a somewhat concerning situation as he tried to keep a group of pro-weed protesters out of his office, according to Huffington Post reporter Jennifer Bendery.

“Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) just had his office door pushed through and was assaulted by demonstrators, a (Capital Police) officer tells me,” Bendery posted on Twitter.

Fox was told GOP MD Rep Andy Harris was leaving his office to preside over the pro forma session in the House when he was confronted by two protesters — women. A senior Capitol Hill source told Fox a tussle ensued near the doorway of Harris’s office, and at some point, Harris’s hand was jammed.

These nut job leftists would harm all Republicans if they could. The ‘love not hate’ crowd is vile and they do think they can harass and assault people they disagree with.

VIDEOS OF THE LEFTISTS IN ACTION

2 arrested in Longworth for opioid overdose crisis die-in and smoke-in outside Andy Harris DC office. Andy refused to meet constituents about cannabis. @DCMJ2014 @MDMJ2018 @aeidinger pic.twitter.com/VMF29aHaB1 — @rvltn (@rvltn) October 2, 2018