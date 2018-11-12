Leftists Don’t Want Us Honoring Vets on Veterans Day

There is a movement afoot by another group of perennially discontented leftists that’s designed to continue their onslaught on traditional American celebrations. The most recent target is, believe it or not, Veterans Day. And true to their typically stupefying bad form, they decided to make their “case” on November 11th.

If this hasn’t come to a town near you yet, please keep in mind, what we’ve begun to learn, sometimes the hard way, is that while many of these movements seem isolated and ridiculous at first, all too few actually, fully disappear.

Their plan is really quite simple. Take the Veterans out of Veterans Day by changing the name of the holiday. Here’s part of the call-out.

REMAKING TRADITIONAL AMERICA

Reclaim Armistice Day! Reclaim Peace around the world on this 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the end of World War 1. Participate in this local rally, a sister action to events in Washington DC and around the world. We have an outstanding roster of speakers and live acoustic music, rallying an end of militarism and nurturing of peace. We seek the Reclaiming of the Day to its original name!

So on the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, while a grateful nation was offering accolades to those who have served, and continue to serve in our Armed Forces, others deliberately disrespected this special time.

Above is a perfect example. A truck displaying its “Reclaim Armistice Day” sign was joined by one barely discernible, crumpled Old Glory; along with multiple banners and flags, offering not a single tribute to those who brought about peace 100 years ago, and maintain it today.

What these utopian bubble dwellers on the left may be too intellectually dishonest to admit or comprehend is “People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”

God bless all who have served and continue to serve in our military. On behalf of a nation thankful for your many sacrifices, we wish you all the best on this and every other VETERANS DAY.