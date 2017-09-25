Leftists File a Lawsuit Against DHS Stopping Progress on the Border Wall

Environmentalists [leftists] are suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for suspending environmental regulations in order to construct a border wall along the U.S. boundary with Mexico. This will hold up federal agencies from proceeding with the plans for the wall.

This is not about environmentalism or the so-called environmentalists would consider the damage done by illegal immigration to the terrain by importing drugs and trafficking people.

Remember the ELF radicals who burned down houses to stop construction? They got smart and realized getting arrested wasn’t a good idea. They decided to join all these environmentalist groups and they have brought many of them to the hard-left.

THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Read more about the environmental impacts at Daily Caller or look at the photos of our border or check the Mexican newspapers.

Mexican newspapers are reporting that illegal immigrants and drug trafficking are trashing the US-Mexico border.

Plastic bottles, backpacks, food containers, tires, bicycles and even cars are strewn along the border.. The search for the so-called “American dream” by undocumented immigrants, as well as the illegal drug trafficking routes, leave a trail of waste and abandoned items along the US-Mexico border, creating a major environmental threat, the Cronica reports.

They describe the situation in Arizona as especially serious, according the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), because they are damaging public lands that aren’t as closely controlled as the private land in other states.

WHO IS BEHIND OPPOSING THE BORDER WALL

The President issued waivers for the normal environmental tests and reviews to get the building of the wall done.

The far-left Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and Democrat Communist Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, who sits on CBD’s advisory board, are calling the DHS waivers “unconstitutional” acts that represent “dangerous disregard for our environment.”

“Trump’s border wall will be a deathblow to already endangered animals on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border,” a May CBD report on the border wall states. “A wall will block movement of many wildlife species, precluding genetic exchange, population rescue and movement of species in response to climate change,” according to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

GOP Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an email, “Yet again, litigation activists are tying the hands of federal agencies and preventing common sense border protection.”

There is a reason for that.

The litigants are Socialists and worse who merely want the flow of illegal alien Socialists to continue.

The Center for Biological Diversity is far-left and they have been behind or part of many these sue and settle cases under Barack Obama’s Justice Department. Quietly, they prompt many of the lawsuits preserving insignificant toads, plants, bugs, chickens and anything else they can come up with to halt progress and grab control of private land.

Rep. Raul Grijalva is a Socialist or a Communist. He is notoriously open borders and is always anti-gun, In fact, he supports every far-left everything.

From Keywiki:

Raul M.Grijalva is a Communist Party USA affiliated Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives, representing the 3rd district of Arizona.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva has been a stalwart advocate for economic justice the environment, civil liberties and universal health care. He serves a district in Arizona that is the only one in Congress representing seven separate Native American Tribes; he is a strong advocate of Native American sovereignty.

He is a co-chair on the Congressional Progressive Caucus.