Leftists “Make History” in Foreign Garb, Swearing Allegiance on a Quran

Democrats say nothing about the anti-semitism of new congresspeople in the House as they take an oath which means nothing to them. They are the face of the New Democratic Party.

Ilhan Omar is taking over the seat previously held by Rep. Keith Ellison. The corrupt media and fellow Democrats portray her as a force against bigotry even though that isn’t true. She is an ardent supporter of anti-Semite, America hater Linda Sarsour and she backs the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against Israel, despite denying it until she was voted into office.

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

FOREIGN IDEOLOGY IS TAKING OVER

Ilhan and Rashida Tlaib will both be sworn in on the Quran. Ilhan will wear her hijab and Rashida will appear in her Palestinian attire as promised. Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour will be in attendance to join in their celebration.

What don’t people get about these babes swearing allegiance on a book that embodies the Holy Grail of Islam — Sharia Law? There is nothing American about this.

MUST WATCH: Tomorrow, Jan 3, 2019, @RashidaTlaib @ @IlhanMN are going to be sworn into Congress. They are the first Muslim women elected to Congress. They’ll be taking their oath on the Quran. Ilhan will be wearing a hijab & Rashida plans to wear a Palestinian gown. #NoSharia pic.twitter.com/Rg7Hv7E6Tg — theJewish Voice (@JewishVoice) January 3, 2019

Rashida was elected by Michigan voters to take the place of disgraced John Conyers and Ilhan took Keith Ellison’s place in Minnesota. These women are dangerous leftists. They call themselves Democrats and Democrat Socialists.

Newsweek praised Rashida’s win, but it’s not only Newsweek. Google her and Ilhan and you will find that every mainstream media outlet is salivating over them and the other communist newbies.

The media says the two Sharia babes are “making history” and they regale these leftists who do not share American values. That is the state of our media today. They ignore bigotry and ideology.

Tlaib has made a point of being Palestinian, not American, and we get the same message from Ilhan.

This is History. Watch every second of this. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian and Muslim American congresswomen, proclaims victory. Share widely, and be inspired. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/oP7qWJyHJK — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 7, 2018