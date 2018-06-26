Leftists Praise Tossing Mrs. Sanders, It’s a “Tribute to Free Society”, GOP Are Racists

This past weekend, Sarah Sanders was kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia because the owner and her staff don’t like her beliefs or the fact that she is the “mouthpiece” for Trump. It’s a decidedly virtue fascist thing to do – you don’t agree with my definition of ‘morals’ and I’ll hurt you.

The left has not one ounce of concern about the lack of civility or Mrs. Sanders’ rights. They believe, she had it coming, it’s about racism, and it’s “a tribute to free society”, many say.

This is what we can expect life to be like when the Progressives take over.

In a bizarre twist on reality, Chris Hayes says it’s a tribute to a “free society” that Sarah Sanders could be thrown out over her beliefs.

After mockingly acknowledging that Republicans are allowed to complain about lack of civility, Hayes says it’s great that a restaurant owner can say, “get out of my restaurant”.

Ignoring the violence of Ferguson, Occupy Wall Street, the Women’s March, Meyers complained that the Tea Party screamed at officials. Honestly, I covered several of those events and I only saw it once. They chanted, but screaming at officials was rarely done. They didn’t go to peoples’ homes and threaten them or harass them in restaurants like Black Lives Matter and other Marxist groups do. Tea Party activists don’t burn down college buildings when a political opponent tries to give a speech.

Seth Meyers, a so-called comic, asked, “Like, we all want that. How do you feel right now about Republicans saying that there is now a lack of civility?” He was mocking Republicans as if they are the ones who are always uncivil.

Hayes said he gets the civil and rude part, but he then segued into his major argument which was kicking out Mrs. Sanders is a really good American thing to do.

“I mean, look, I under — I want to, like, acknowledge what you’re saying, which is I get people’s impulse. And I don’t think it’s a bad impulse to have of, like, yeah, don’t yell at people. Or, be, you know — I get that. That’s a human and understandable part of people’s impulses around this stuff. And, generally, I think that’s a good guiding post for people. I will say this that, look, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for example, is one of the most powerful people in the world. And in a very real and tangible sense, the defining feature of a free society is that you can tell one of the most powerful people in the world in your government, ‘Get out of my restaurant.’”

He then added, “Like, that’s genuinely, like, a thing that makes a free society.”

The audience loved it. Doesn’t say much about their intelligence.

The left has viciously turned the abuse of Sarah Sanders into an attack on Republicans.

IT’S RACISM!

Hard-left Bernie Sanders worker, Symone Sanders turned it into an issue of racism. Sarah Sanders can’t be a victim when 2500 children were taken from parents, Tapper said.

Sarah didn’t separate anyone by the way.

“Absolutely,” said the race baiter Symone, “They are using the bully pulpit and I think Sarah Sanders thinks she’s Rosa Parks in this situation and she’s not. And I don’t want anybody coming up to me and putting me out the shake shack.”

“I want to get my burger and fries in peace but the folks calling for civility might need to check their privilege. Where is the civility in the press briefing room or at the border for the children? So the conversation about civility is one-sided and skewed.”

“I want to eat my shake shack in peace but I believe movements and people talking and speaking up and civil rights but they should be nonviolent but not nonconfrontational and if we waited for that, we might still be sitting at segregated counters.”

Symone is an anti-white racist.

Aside from the fact that Symone didn’t give a hoot when Obama did it, she is making this into a racist issue?

Foreign transplant Noah also made it about racism. He comes from the country that plans to steal the land of white farmers and slaughter them if they don’t cooperate. So, we should listen to him?

“Now you know how minorities feel”, he opines.

He minimized the situation and trashed Mrs. Sanders.