The Left’s Role in School Shootings

There are two significant points about the Left: 1. They despise America and its traditions and 2. their ideas not only don’t work—they are all destructive—deliberately, one suspects. The Left has worked to eradicate America’s traditions for decades. Systematically mocking patriotism and religion, barring school prayer, refusing to teach about the Constitution, demonizing the founding fathers and destroying the family by glamorizing single parenthood, to name but a few leftist initiatives.

Hell, they’ve long demonized fathers in general: Remember, in 1992 then-Vice President Dan Quayle criticized the TV show, Murphy Brown for the lead actress having a child (named Avery), while unmarried. Quayle said the show “mock[ed] the importance of fathers.”

Julie Kohler writes in The Washington Post that, “Today, 25 percent of never-married women in their early 40s are mothers.” And “more than 40 percent of births occur outside of marriage.” Murphy Brown is slated to return to the air, perhaps to do more damage to the American civil society. Kohler goes on to ask:

“How nice would it be to see Avery having grown into a thoughtful and empathic young man, belying the insulting rhetoric that still gets propagated, about single-mother households being damaging for boys?”

Of course, he’d be depicted in a positive way. But what if we find out Avery became a school shooter? Nikolas Cruz lost his father in 2004, when he was about 5. Was that a factor in the school massacre? We’ll never know for sure, but that could only add to whatever innate problems he had. Unquestionably, children—particularly boys—raised in fatherless homes are more likely to be troubled. Here are some telling stats from The Fatherless Generation and The Spruce:

63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes (US Dept. Of Health/Census) – 5 times the average.

85% of all children who show behavior disorders come from fatherless homes – 20 times the average. (Center[s] for Disease Control)

80% of rapists with anger problems come from fatherless homes –14 times the average. (Justice & Behavior, Vol 14, p. 403-26)

70% of youths in state-operated institutions come from fatherless homes – 9 times the average. (U.S. Dept. of Justice, Sept. 1988)

85% of all youths in prison come from fatherless homes – 20 times the average. (Fulton Co. Georgia, Texas Dept. of Correction)

In a longitudinal study of 1,197 fourth-grade students, researchers observed “greater levels of aggression in boys from mother-only households than from boys in mother-father households.” (Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology23, no. 5 [1995]).

Also, what is the effect of the numerous films produced by the Left that depict guns being used to kill people? They’re like two-hour commercials promoting the misuse of guns. Obviously, the liberal society putting its thumb on the scale has turned America into a misfit factory. And the Left proposes to manage that by doing more harmful things.

The hallmark of leftist doctrine is dependence upon government to solve all ills with methods contrary to logic. The assumption is, if children are screwed up, then local and federal agencies will protect other children from them.

Except they demonstrably won’t. The Parkland case is a study in government failure at every level. The NY Post reports that the Broward County Sheriff’s office was called to Cruz’s home no less than 39 times over a seven-year period. Though the Post didn’t have access to records that would reveal if any of the calls were for someone other than Cruz, it stated that, “The nature of the emergencies at his Parkland home included ‘mentally ill person,’ ‘child/elderly abuse,’ ‘domestic disturbance’ and ‘missing person,’ KTLA reported.”

The Naples Daily News reported a host of red flags ignored at every level, noting that “At least five callers mentioned concern over his access to weapons”:

In February 2016, neighbors told police that they were worried he “planned to shoot up the school” after seeing alarming pictures on Instagram showing Cruz brandishing guns. In 2012, his mother called police after Cruz hit her with a “plastic hose from the vacuum cleaner,” according to a summary of the call. The summary noted the “matter resolved. No report initiated.” The next year Cruz’s mother called again after he threw her against the wall because she took away his Xbox game system. A counselor at Henderson Behavioral Health [a private mental health facility] responded and advised that involuntary commitment wasn’t warranted. Cruz “punched the wall because she took away his Xbox” another time, according to a summary of a call to deputies. “Deputy responded. No crime identified by deputy,” the dispatcher noted. On Sept. 28, 2016, deputies and social workers were called to Stoneman Douglas High School after receiving reports that Cruz had attempted suicide by drinking gasoline a week earlier and was cutting himself. Authorities chose not to commit Cruz at the time under the Baker Act, a law in Florida that allows authorities to hospitalize people for mental evaluation. The decision came under the advisement of clinicians at Henderson Behavioral Health.

The FBI received at least two tips about Nikolas Cruz; the first, in September 2017 reported a YouTube comment saying he wanted to be “a professional school shooter.” The Agency claimed they couldn’t identify the post, even though it was in his own name, with its unusual spelling. The second call, from a girl who knew him, gave detailed and shocking information about Cruz’s mental state. Nothing was done.

The Daily Caller listed five other instances when the FBI dropped the ball on violent attacks, including Dylan Roof’s murder of nine, in a black church.

On the day of the massacre, Broward County officers arrived first, and they joined the school’s armed resource officer in waiting outside the school while students were being slaughtered. The NY Post reports: “Sources from Coral Springs, Fla., Police Department tell CNN that when its officers arrived on the scene Wednesday, they were shocked to find three Broward County Sheriff’s deputies behind their cars with weapons drawn. The school’s armed resource officer, Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, was also outside.”

“The Coral Springs cops entered the building to engage the shooter on their own.”

Government has thus proven beyond all doubt that it’s incapable of protecting its citizens from violent attack. Yet, the Left is dead set against allowing people to defend themselves.

A CNN “town hall meeting” on February 21st (which reportedly was at least partly scripted) approached a mob scene directing its ire at the NRA, in particular at Dana Loesch:

The survivors repeatedly referred to allowing people to purchase “weapons of war.” Yet FBI homicide stats show 252 people were killed with rifles in 2015 vs. 6447 killed by handguns.

The Second Amendment’s purpose was not primarily for citizens to protect themselves against their own government: it was intended to allow citizens to protect themselves against evil and violent people—something government is too inefficient or unwilling to do.