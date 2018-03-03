Legal Analyst Says “Sessions Is Trying to Conceal All Illegal acts by FBI, DoJ”

In a letter released yesterday, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes accused the FBI of violating its own protocols in the case of the dossier/Carter Page warrant. They possibly violated the law. We have heard nothing from the FISA court judges even though evidence was concealed.

Sessions Is Concealing Illegal Acts

FISA Court presiding judge Rosemary Collier said they don’t object to releasing the applications on spying on Carter Page. Sara Carter believes it is their response and it is very significant. She says it could be their way of objecting to what the DoJ did.

The Fox news legal analyst Greg Jarret said it won’t happen. The DoJ would have to do it and the real Attorney General is Rod Rosenstein who would never do it. Sessions is trying to “conceal all the illegal acts committed by the FBI, Department of Justice.”