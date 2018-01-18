Legal Analyst States FBI Acted as a “Political Arm” of the DNC, Clinton Campaign

Fox News analyst Greg Jarrett stated without equivocation Wednesday that the FBI was a “political arm” of the DNC and the Clinton campaign and he backed it up.

Wednesday evening on the ‘Hannity’ show, Sara Carter, Seb Gorka and Greg Jarrett discussed the fact that we now know the FBI shared confidential information with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

Hannity asked Greg Jarrett about the legal issues.

Jarrett said it “underscores the FBI was politically motivated to damage Trump. Their meeting with Steele, they were trying to connect the dots with Papadopoulos, they’re offering to pay money to Steele to continue to dig dirt on Donald Trump. They became, in a way, just a political arm of the Democratic National Committee and the Trump [sic, he meant, Clinton] campaign after the FBI cleared for political reasons Hillary Clinton in the email scandal and then launched a political vendetta to frame Trump over Russia collusion without a scintilla of evidence.”

This discussion comes on the revelation of the FBI-Steele sharing in a column published Wednesday by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

Ignatius reports that Steele, a former MI6 agent, met with an old FBI contact in Rome around Oct. 1, 2016 to share findings from his investigation into Donald Trump’s and the Trump campaign’s associations with the Russian government.

“At this meeting, the FBI official asked Steele if he had ever heard of Papadopoulos,” reports Ignatius, who cited an official familiar with the meeting as his source.

In short, the FBI was sharing information with a firm collecting dirt on Hillary’s opposition, who was being paid by Hillary’s campaign and the DNC.

Steele didn’t even know who Papadopoulos was at the time he was given the information. It was two months before the Steele dossier was completed, allegedly using sources tied to the Kremlin. It accused Trump of colluding with Russians. It should be noted that collusion is not a crime.

It appears that Papadopoulos was confirmation in the eyes of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson because he referred to him in that vein.

Simpson has not verified any part of the dossier but recently stated he had another source backing up the findings. He later walked it back. The source, as it turns out, was Papadopoulos, now a Mueller asset because, in a drunken stupor, he told an Australian ambassador he was trying to get dirt on Hillary from the Russians.

Papadopoulos was an unknown energy consultant who became an unpaid adviser to the Trump campaign in March 2016.

Steele had been hired in May 2016 and within two months had a memo alleging Russia cultivated Trump. It was then that Steele met for the first time with an FBI contact in London. By that time, he had his first memo written.

That was a second meeting we know about.

Steele had a long-term relationship with the FBI, conducting investigations for them, and he wrote over a hundred reports for the State Department as well. Congressional investigators are looking into a possible State Department role in the dossier.

The FBI met with Steele in October and allegedly offered him $50,000 if he could corroborate information about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The New York Times has reported that Steele was never paid, while CNN reported last year that he was compensated for expenses.

Simpson testified that he could not verify any part of the dossier and the FBI has not verified it according to Republican members of Congress and Sara Carter of Circa News.

We also know that Bruce Ohr met with Simpson during the campaign and after the election. His wife worked for Fusion on the Russia research.

Sid Blumenthal, Clinton ally, had also been questioned by the FBI for possible involvement – in 2016.

