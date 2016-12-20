Lena Dunham wishes she had an abortion though she never had one. This is her reasoning.

“Something I’ve thought about a lot is the fact that there is stigma around abortion. We all know that there is a cultural stigma. It’s hard to put abortion on network TV, even though Norman Lear pulled it off and did it really well but since then we backslid.

I always thought that I myself didn’t stigmatize abortion. I’m an abortion rights activist. It’s a huge part of who I am.

“But one day, when I was visiting Planned Parenthood in Texas a few years ago, a young girl walked up to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of her project in which women share their stories of abortions. I sort of jumped. ‘I’ve not an abortion,’I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options I myself have never had an abortion. And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue.”

“Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about the woman’s right to choose felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department. So many people I love — my mother, my best friend had to have abortions for all kinds of reasons.”

“I feel so proud of them for their bravery, for their self-knowledge, and it was a really important moment for me then to realize that I had internalized what society was throwing at us, and I had to put it in the garbage. Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

Will she one day get pregnant just to have an abortion – good chance she will.

Listen for yourself:

