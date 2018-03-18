Let’s Give Totalitarianism a Chance! Communism Hasn’t Been Tried?

As we march towards totalitarianism, Democrats can be heard saying that one form of Totalitarianism, namely communism, has never been implemented properly. They think it still has potential after the loss of about 100 million lives.

Democratic Socialism, as we see it evolve in Venezuela, isn’t any better. Communism, Socialism, Globalism, Totalitarianism, all end up in the same place. There is no difference in the end.

CNN host Chris Cuomo, the brother of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, said about communism, “What is the point of this communist regime [Cuba] if it is not to truly make everyone equal — not at the lowest level; not by demoralizing everyone; but lifting everyone up?” Too many Democrats now beleive that in principle.

Communism Has Never Been Tried?

A widely accepted definition of Totalitarianism:

Totalitarianism is a political concept where the state recognizes no limits to its authority and strives to regulate every aspect of public and private life wherever feasible. Totalitarian regimes stay in political power through rule by one leader and an all-encompassing propaganda campaign, which is disseminated through the state-controlled mass media, a single party that is often marked by political repression, personality cultism, control over the economy, regulation and restriction of speech, mass surveillance and widespread use of terror.

A distinctive feature of totalitarian governments is an “elaborate ideology, a set of ideas that gives meaning and direction to the whole society”.

Democrats do want this complete subservience to the state and the Marxist cultural values. Through deception, demonization of traditional values and political opponents, voter manipulation, and control of the mass media, Hollywood and schools, they are succeeding.

Totalitarianism is everywhere and it is being implemented incrementally.

What Freedom?

Privacy, freedom, safety, profit unelected bureaucrats without accountability are all colliding with our individual rights. Obama implemented housing totalitarianism, our 4th Amendment rights have been repeatedly violated, the media is thoroughly corrupt with a Communist George Soros manipulating much of it.

We don’t have free speech, freedom of religion, we are being strangled by a form of political correctness that doesn’t even make sense.

We were warned seventy years ago of the creeping Totalitarianism.

It’s been going on for decades and Barack Obama put it on speed. Democrats have embraced it.

Tucker Explains Totalitarianism Is Everywhere

This is what the left has now come to after winning some significant victories on race and free speech. Their new grievances are quite different, starting with our Bill of Rights and Constitution.

How much freedom will people be willing to give up for “safety” and the new leftist ideology?

My guess is all of it.

Any sound that Winston made, above the level of a very low whisper, would be picked up by it; moreover, so long as he remained within the field of vision which the metal plaque commanded, he could be seen as well as heard. There was of course no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment. How often, or on what system, the Thought Police plugged in on any individual wire was guesswork.

~ Part I, Chapter I, Nineteen Eighty-Four