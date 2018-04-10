Let’s Not Forget Mueller’s HSBC Money Laundering Scandal

Robert Mueller has weathered a host of scandalous failures from the Whitey Bulger case to the Anthrax case to the 2012 HSBC scandal. The latter is the one we would like to discuss here. People might be unaware of the case overseen by Robert Mueller, the fake Republican.

The Obama Department of Justice allowed HSBC to pay fines to avoid facing federal criminal indictments after HSBC admitted criminal responsibility for helping Mexican drug cartels, Iran, and terrorist organizations launder hundreds of millions of dollars into the U.S. banking system from foreign sources.

A 2012 Department of Justice press release announced the settlement which allowed HSBC to admit criminal responsibility for money-laundering at least $881 million through the U.S. financial system including money from sanctioned countries including Cuba, Sudan, Iran, Libya, and Burma.

The HSBC bank officials paid more than a billion dollars in fines. They admitted to committing several felonies.

The Director of the FBI at that time was Robert Mueller. Robert Comey was a member of the HSBC board of directors. The case was settled by Loretta Lynch, then-U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. The Attorney General was Eric Holder.

Political commentator and author Jerome Corsi told Bill O’Reilly this evening that Robert Mueller is part of the Deep State and the New World Order crowd. The left has characterized Mr. Corsi as a conspiracy theorist, but you can decide.