Let’s Take a Look at the Man Nancy Pelosi Says Saved America

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Wednesday thanked MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton for “saving America.” She’s buttering him and his constituency up so she can win back the speakership.

She spoke at his National Action Network’s legislative and policy conference as she laid out the Democratic Party’s agenda. When she introduced so-called Rev. Al Sharpton, she told the audience she got many letters thanking her for saving America. Pelosi then turned to Al and said the thanks for “saving America” goes to Al Sharpton.

LISTEN TO MICHELLE MALKIN SHRED NANCY

The man she says saved America is a weasel

He doesn’t pay his taxes, supports uprisings, creates racial divides, but was an advisor to the former president.

The New York Times reported in November 2014 that records show “more than $4.5 million in current state and federal tax liens against him and his for-profit businesses”.

About 50 companies pay him hush money to keep his civil rights’ activists away from their stores.

He said he has no problem using hate to achieve his leftist goals. Listen to his racist, homophobic rant:

Here he is negotiating a coke deal. Sharpton’s hoax crime that destroyed an assistant DA’s career: