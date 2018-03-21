Levin Exposes “The Big Story” in the McCabe-Russia Fiasco

During a discussion with Sean Hannity on his show last night, Mark Levin picked up the one critical fact everyone seems to be missing or ignoring about Andrew McCabe and the Russia story.

The lawyer-TV host first explained that the person who colluded with the Russians was Barack Obama. Levin blasted Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio for worrying about “bad cop” Andrew McCabe losing his pension. He is not losing his pension.

Democrats and these few Republicans are upset about this “bad cop” and his “mob boss” James Comey. These are bad people, he said.

“The director of the FBI, Comey, and the deputy director, McCabe, these were bad cops,” Levin told Hannity’s audience. “They were politicizing the FBI, they were obstructing certain investigations, they were pressing the foot on the gas peddle in other investigations, they are bad cops!”

“So, the institutions within the Department of Justice and FBI that deal with this,” Levin continued, “had been raising red flags. The inspector general appointed by Obama and the head of OPR appointed by Mueller when he was the FBI director, they looked at it. Trump had NOTHING to do with it, they wouldn’t care what Trump had to say, anyway.”

“They go to the Attorney General of the United States and say, ‘you need to fire this guy.’”

Levin also slammed the media and the liberal Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham who have expressed all this “concern” over this dirtbag, McCabe.

BUT THIS IS THE BIG STORY

Robert Mueller’s mandate is to investigate Russia interference in the 2016 election. If that’s true, Levin asked: Why isn’t Mueller dragging Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch, James Comey or any of these people before the grand jury?

Levin pointed out the one critical point in all this: “Here’s the big story, The Obama administration did more to interfere with our election than the loathsome Vladimir Putin. Whether it’s unmasking, whether it’s Susan Rice refusing to allow the cyberspace folks to investigate. The Obama administration did more to interfere with our election than the Russians. That’s the story.”