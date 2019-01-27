Lexington Bishop Piles on the Covington Boys, Sides with Lying Radicals

A Kentucky Bishop piled on the Covington Catholic school boys in an op-ed, even after the many unfair attacks they have had to tolerate. The political church leader, Bishop John Stowe thinks the boys can’t be pro-life if they wear a MAGA, pro-Trump hat because he says the President is anti-immigrant.

If you don’t know about the Covington case, catch up here.

The President is anti-illegal immigration, not anti-immigrant for one thing. For another, where is the Bishop’s logic? What does pro-life have to do with illegal immigration?

No one is denigrating illegal immigrants, but some of them are killing Americans or causing a financial burden on Americans.

This is the outrageous nonsense the illogical leftist bishop posted:

I am ashamed that the actions of Kentucky Catholic high school students have become a contradiction of the very reverence for human life that the march is supposed to manifest. As such, I believe that U.S. Catholics must take a look at how our support of the fundamental right to life has become separated from the even more basic truth of the dignity of each human person.

Without engaging the discussion about the context of the viral video or placing the blame entirely on these adolescents, it astonishes me that any students participating in a pro-life activity on behalf of their school and their Catholic faith could be wearing apparel sporting the slogans of a president who denigrates the lives of immigrants, refugees and people from countries that he describes with indecent words and haphazardly endangers with life-threatening policies.

We cannot uncritically ally ourselves with someone with whom we share the policy goal of ending abortion.

As a Catholic, I am ashamed of him. The boys did NOTHING wrong.

After the Native American Nathan Phillips proved himself to be a liar and a leftist agitator, the bishop thought it made sense to write this:

This letter speaks of the structural kind of racism that has worked itself into the fabric of our nation. It describes the unspeakable sins from the slave trade in which the Church was itself complicit as well as the sins of national policies that deprived Native Americans of their lands and livelihood. The pastoral letter describes racism as a “life” issue; that perspective needs to become part of our educational curriculum. Students must grapple with this history and ask themselves how they are going to live differently.

The Catholic Church survived the evil of the Inquisition, and hopefully, it will survive this assault from the hard-left. The darkness is once again threatening the church.

Being born Native American doesn’t entitle anyone to lie, malign, and harm others.

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH THE CHURCH?

Why isn’t this Bishop condemning the baby killer Governor Andrew Cuomo? The Bishops put a letter in Cuomo’s file, but that’s it. The Pope hasn’t said a word so far as I know.

Leftists are destroying the Catholic Church, my beloved church. When Notre Dame thinks it’s okay to hide paintings of Columbus and put drapes on crosses, you know we’re in trouble.

Remember when Notre Dame arrested an 80-year-old priest, rolled him up in a rug-like contraption because he protested while then-President Obama was speaking at the university? He wasn’t even close to the building where Obama was giving his propaganda sermon. Father Weslin died the next year.

Obama is radically pro-abortion.

Catholics who don’t like the political left taking over the church must speak up and not follow blindly or we will lose our church too. Leftism is a cancer.