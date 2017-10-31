LGBT Community Angry With Kevin Spacey, Son of a Nazi Rapist

Kevin Spacey, a close friend of Bill Clinton’s, apologized to an actor who says he molested him when he was 14 years of age. Spacey didn’t admit guilt, just that he’s sorry if he did it, but he was drunk.

Anthony Rapp, a now 46-year-old actor, claimed in an extensive interview with Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him in bed when he was just 14 years old. He was able to wiggle away and realized Spacey was “trying to seduce me.”

“The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen,’ Rapp said. ‘And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy,” Rapp concluded.

There have been many allegations like this against Spacey that were ignored in Hollywood.

Spacey’s father, according to The Daily Mail, was a Nazi child-rapist who sexually abused his own son for years and who hated Jews.

The actor was brought up in a “house of horrors” dominated by their ultra right wing [Nazis are left-wing], perverted sadist of a father, his older brother Randall said.

The brother said his Nazi father raped him and brutalized his family so badly that they called him The Creature.

If that is to garner sympathy, it probably won’t work just as his coming out as a homosexual man didn’t help him.

Spacey is paying a price for not one incident, but years of abusing others. His Netflix show has been cancelled and they have stopped filming. His acting course on Master Class has also been ended.

The Oscar-winning leftist actor, a friend of Hugo Chavez, did a routine at the Cannes Film Festival in which he called Trump a “disease”. Now that sounds more like a self-description as stories leak out about his penchant for molestation over the decades.

If he thought his coming out as a gay man would help, it hasn’t except with the media who only talk about him coming out as gay. It has hurt him with the LGBT community who are trying to shake the image of gay and pedophilia being nearly synonymous.

Responses from the LGBT people are not in Spacey’s favor. They caught on to his manipulation of course.

As a gay man I’m angry Kevin Spacey used our community to try and explain his ill deeds. The LGBT community has worked too hard to squash the incredibly false statements that we are all pedophiles and his actions don’t help us one bit. — 🎃Kaston Hall🎃 (@OfficialKMHall) October 30, 2017

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out” – Zachary Quinto pic.twitter.com/nRPOvYxtfM — The Guardian (@guardian) October 31, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey’s statement. Nope. There’s no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017