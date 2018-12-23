LGBT-Tennis Hero Martina Navratilova Gets Attacked by Trans-Mafia

Martina Navratilova has been known as a champion for the LGBTQ community and human rights for the better part of 40 years, OutSports.com reported. Therefore, they were shocked when she posted a tweet of her “penis theory” after reading a BBC Sports article written by Alistair Magowan.

Magowan posted the article titled Transgender Women in Sport: Are They Really A ‘Threat’ to Female Sport? and captioned it with a tweet lamenting the “100,000 hate messages” received by Cyclist Dr. Rachel McKinnon “since winning her world masters title in October.” The prevailing message that Magowan was pushing is that those who think it’s unfair for men to become women and compete in sports are encumbered by some sort of misunderstanding.

Martina responded that Magowan was wrong.

“You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women,” Navratilova tweeted. “There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard.”

Ms. Navratilova was correct but not according to the LGBT mob who ganged up on her. She removed her tweet and responded to Dr. Rachel McKinnon (PhD of Philosophy and biological male who competes with women in cycling ).

[No TransEthics, she is less a woman. In fact, she is not a woman.]

Although Martina deleted her tweet, the back-and-forth with flat-earther McKinnon continued.

These are a few of the tweets:

This is exactly how you NOT handle being called out for saying something transphobic. https://t.co/JIQVvky7Fk — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) December 21, 2018

I don’t need to look into this as far as I can tell you. I stand by what I said and when I don’t know something I will check it out. When it comes to sports, we need to make sure we have a level playing field. That is all in talking about- fairness. The end. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 19, 2018

And she actually said this to me:https://t.co/G3JQqExJDR — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) December 21, 2018

She claims to be an ‘ally’ and in another tweet said that she’s done more for trans people than I can even imagine. Umm…wow. https://t.co/OlxtlXOCbm — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) December 21, 2018

It’s now transphobic to question anything these bullies say or do. Even if they did not have the surgery, they can be whatever sex they want on any day they want. And they can compete in sports as such, according to them. Biology now has nothing to do with gender and we are all supposed to go along with their beliefs or be called “transphobic”.

If you support trans women in sport if they *don’t* have a penis, then yeah, you’re ignorant and that’s a form of transphobia. There is no rational basis for which to exclude trans women from sport based on genitals. That’s regressive (and creepy as fuck). — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) December 22, 2018

The LGBTs at OutSports wrote that “her [Martina’s] Tuesday tweet represents a worldview that many radical LGBTQers have now deemed transphobic.”

[They can ‘DEEM’ whatever they want, but their view is irrational]

The LGBT media outlet, OutSports writes that certain ‘rightwing publications had a field day’ [Newsbusters] with Martina’s ‘penis theory’. [It’s not a theory, it’s reality]

IT’S NOW ‘INCLUSIVE’ TO PRETEND BIOLOGY DOESN’T MATTER

They added: To be clear, various sports bodies have adopted trans-inclusion policies that allow trans women to compete as women without having gender-reassignment surgery.

Insanity must prevail or the LGBT mafia will come after you. They continue to attack Martina and they were the first to attack her for her first tweet, yet they play the victim. That’s especially true of the guy with a penis competing against women in sports, Rachel McKinnon.

Martina is an anti-Trump leftist and was always a stalwart supporter of LGBT. Her coming out did a lot for the gay community. However, she recognized that people should go through the surgery before competing in sports. It that makes her transphobic, then we are into very dangerous PC territory.

When Martina Navratilova is considered a transphobic for stating the truth, you get a window into the insanity of the transperson who doesn’t transition.