Lib Filmmaker Charges White Men More to See His Film

Social justice warrior Shiraz Higgins is charging white males $5 more to see his 70-minute documentary on stand-up comics called ‘Building the Room’. He originally wanted to charge them double with his racist pricing system.

The Canadian millennial at first used the fake name ‘Sid Mohammed’ because he was scared, he told The Canadian Press. He thought someone would hurt him. He claims he later received death threats to his Mohammed account.

Communist mag rag ‘Salon’ made a fuss over the alleged death threats but how do we know what Higgins said is true? He has a history of deception [see the last paragraph]

Higgins has received online backlash over the ‘justice pricing’. The outrage seems justified.

On the film’s blog, the organizers write: “White men are the highest earning group in Canada, and as a result we are trying to meet them at their level in order to make the event more affordable for those other groups who don’t have the same purchasing power.”

Higgins isn’t discriminatory according to him, he’s merely recognizing the difference in “purchasing power” but how does he know the salary of these men and women coming to see his show or who even works?

It’s part of the extraordinarily exaggerated gender pay gap ruse the left uses to win people to their side.

“This is not a publicity stunt,” Higgins told The Canadian Press, adding organizers are “pushing forward because we believe it is an important piece of overall conversation that is happening in society right now.”

It’s not him, it’s organizers.

The Blue Bridge Theatre Society, owner of the 225-seat Roxy Theatre where the premiere is scheduled for Sept. 28, said Wednesday the venue was rented and the event was organized by the group showing the movie. They say they do not discriminate and are reviewing this policy by the group that rented the theater.

According to the Times Colonist, Higgins has been involved in this type of thing before. A few years ago, he invited reporters to meet a Salvation Army youth pastor who was allegedly endorsing gay marriage. It turned out the pastor was an actor, and the ensuing coverage appeared in Higgins’ film.