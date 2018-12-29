A vape store salesman in Georgia went totally bonkers over a customer trying to purchase items wearing Trump gear. He called the customer a “racist” and screamed like a lunatic. The guy’s unhinged.

It’s hard to believe anyone could be this crazy. If this happened to a Democrat wearing an Obama hat, there would hell to pay with demonstrations outside the store until it was shut down.

The customer is a man named Ian Ferguson and all he wanted to do is buy a product for his wife.

Breitbart reported about a post that appeared Friday night saying the store clerk had been fired. Calls to the store went unanswered.

“To our friends and customers,” the post read, according to Breitbart. “Tonight, we had an employee act improperly toward a customer. Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views.”

THIS IS CRAZY!



A transgender who looks and sounds like a man was misgendered by a clerk and called ‘sir’. It was probably an accident since the clerk was very pleasant and apologetic, but this transgender went nuts.