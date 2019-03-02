Lib Wasteland of New York City With Killers Roaming the Streets

As one commenter said about this story, New York City is becoming a liberal wasteland with police shackled and unable to protect the streets. Watch the video below as gunman open fire with a four-year-old inches away.

The left will blame guns instead of their policies. They’re nuts.

A gunman opened fire on a Bronx sidewalk while he was just a few feet away from a little girl.

Police said the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 when a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a 19-year-old man who was standing with four other people on the sidewalk at the intersection of Gerard Avenue and McClellan Street, the New York Post reported.

The gangs don’t care who they kill and they will always be able to get guns.

Watch: