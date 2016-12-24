Liberal Brains Rationalize When Confronted With Challenging Counter-Evidence

There was a study done, with liberal participants, on the neural correlates of maintaining one’s political beliefs in the face of counter-evidence. Basically it says that when we – or liberals – feel uncomfortable, which happens when our beliefs are questioned and we don’t grasp them fully, we unconsciously change our beliefs to reduce the discomfort we feel. We do this, according to what the study suggests, because of the neural workings of the process. We rationalize, in other words.

This could be why it is so difficult, at least for liberals, to change their minds.

When people’s beliefs are central to who they are, most especially, they often resist changing their beliefs upon being directly challenged. In some cases, exposure to counterevidence may even increase a person’s confidence that his or her cherished beliefs are true.

That could describe Barack Obama’s delusions.

One model of belief maintenance holds that when confronted with counterevidence, people experience negative emotions borne of conflict between the perceived importance of their existing beliefs and the uncertainty created by the new information.

Fear?

People will rationalize according to the study:

In an effort to reduce these negative emotions, people may begin to think in ways that minimize the impact of the challenging evidence: discounting its source, forming counterarguments, socially validating their original attitude, or selectively avoiding the new information.

The degree to which such rationalization occurs depends upon several factors, but the personal significance of the challenged belief appears to be crucial. Specifically, beliefs that relate to one’s social identity are likely to be more difficult to change.

Many believe it is because we have a need for self-consistency, and when our beliefs are questioned, we no longer have a consistency that makes us feel safe. That is according to a book, Thinking Fast and Slow, Mistakes Were Made (But Not By Me).

The phrase “ignorance is bliss” takes on renewed meaning. Knowledge is hell, but wisdom can balance it out.

This is the abstract:

People often discount evidence that contradicts their firmly held beliefs. However, little is known about the neural mechanisms that govern this behavior. We used neuroimaging to investigate the neural systems involved in maintaining belief in the face of counterevidence, presenting 40 liberals with arguments that contradicted their strongly held political and non-political views. Challenges to political beliefs produced increased activity in the default mode network—a set of interconnected structures associated with self-representation and disengagement from the external world. Trials with greater belief resistance showed increased response in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex and decreased activity in the orbitofrontal cortex. We also found that participants who changed their minds more showed less BOLD signal in the insula and the amygdala when evaluating counterevidence. These results highlight the role of emotion in belief-change resistance and offer insight into the neural systems involved in belief maintenance, motivated reasoning, and related phenomena.

This doesn’t bode well for society. We need to change when evidence dictates we do. Does this apply to non-liberals as well? Is this junk science?

