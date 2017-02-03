Liberal Idols Want to “Punch” “Bitch” President Trump, Rape Ann Coulter

Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem, a “liberal” idol, called President Donald Trump a “bitch” and dreams of raping conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter in a song on his new album, “I Decided”.

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s A BITCH. I’ll make his whole brand go under,” Eminem says of Trump on the song “No Favors.”

Then there’s this:

“And f*k Ann Coulter with a Klan poster. With a lamp post, door handle, shutter. A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber. Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter. A banjo and manhole cover,” Eminem raps.

Regressive actor Robert DeNiro, another liberal idol, still wants to punch Trump in the face. He’s a wuss, Madonna wants to blow up the White House and #nastygirl Ashley Judd wants to stain all the White House sheets red.

Trump’s doing something right if these people don’t like him.