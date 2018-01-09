Liberal Lawyer Says Democrat Party Uses Soviet Playbook

The old Soviet union was worse than the Russian Federation of today. They were more blatantly violent and dangerous. One of the tactics they used was to declare opponents mentally insane and put them into asylums. Their stated belief was that anyone opposed to their ideas has to be insane.

Under General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev, psychiatry was used to disable and remove from society political opponents (“dissidents”) who openly expressed beliefs that contradicted the official dogma.

People who disagreed with Communist leaders and the writings of Marx and Lenin were “philosophically intoxicated” and roundly criticized.

They even embedded this thought process into law and the laws were often applied to declare a person mentally ill. Using the work of an academic named Andrei Sneszhnevsky, they used non-standard beliefs as a basis for criminal allegations and a psychiatric diagnosis.

If the “mentally ill” caused any disruptions, they were drugged.

Frontpage Magazine, in an article titled, The Democrats’ Soviet Insane Asylum for Trump, writes:

Dissidents such as Natalya Gorbanevskaya, Pyotr Grigorenko, Vladimir Bukovsky, Alexander Esenin-Volpin and Joseph Brodsky were all among the brave freedom-fighters who bore the brunt of the Soviet practice of institutionalizing dissidents in mental hospitals and force-feeding them mind-shattering drugs. Gorbanevskaya was committed to a psychiatric hospital for attending the 1968 Red Square demonstration against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. Grigorenko suffered the same fate for criticizing the Khrushchev regime. Bukovsky was confined to a psychiatric hospital for “anti-Soviet agitation.” Brodksy was sent to mental hospitals for not writing the right kind of poetry; his treatments involved “tranquilizing” injections, sleep deprivation and forced freezing baths. Esenin-Volpin was institutionalized in the Leningrad Special Psychiatric Hospital for his anti-Soviet thoughts.

That takes us to the Democrats today. They hope to provoke the 25th Amendment using a crazy gossip book and Trump’s tweets to declare him mentally unfit. The process would be impossible for Democrats but they are ever hopeful. They could never get the people to agree who would need to go agree – the Vice President, most of the cabinet and 2/3rds of the Congress. That doesn’t stop them.

Democrats will use every possible avenues to destroy the Republican President.

Listen to famed liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz discuss this as an old Soviet tactic now being employed by the Democrats.

The one thing a reputable psychiatrist never does is diagnose without even interviewing the patient. That doesn’t stop the Soviet Democrats.